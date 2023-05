SHAFAQNA- Egyptian sources familiar with the Cairo-sponsored mediation between the Israeli occupation government and the Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip revealed that officials in the Egypt’s General Intelligence Service reached an agreement to end the new wave of escalation and a cease-fire in the wake of the resistance’s response to the assassination of leaders of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine.

Source: Al-Araby Al-Jadeed

