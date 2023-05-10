G-7 leaders to hold 3 expanded sessions in Hiroshima

SHAFAQNA-The Group of Seven leaders are set to hold three outreach sessions with their counterparts from eight guest nations in Hiroshima next week, diplomatic sources said.

The three sessions will be part of a total of nine sessions during the three-day gathering of the G-7 leaders from May 19 in the western Japanese city, the sources said. When the G-7 summit was held in Germany last year, two sessions out of seven were open to guest countries.

Australia, Comoros, the Cook Islands, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam make up the other six invited countries.

The G-7 members have been seeking to strengthen ties with the “Global South,” a term collectively referring to emerging and developing countries in areas such as Asia and Africa.

