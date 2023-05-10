How Imran khan’s arrest has changed the political dynamic of Pakistan?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- In a dramatic turn of events Ex-PM Imran Khan was arrested from the Court yesterday. Subsequent details revealed that Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case – ostensibly for embezzling Rs60 billion.

The Rangers are said to have been acting on the directions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that had issued Imran’s arrest warrants on May 1 for corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

What exactly is the Al-Qadir Trust case? The case essentially involves Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, who are all facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of GBP190 million to the national exchequer. As per the charges, Imran and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion – GBP190 million at the time – sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish the ‘Al Qadir University’. While Tuesday’s arrest has naturally been condemned by both the PTI as well as human rights defenders who say this may have been an over-the-top approach to the arrest (they don’t dispute the case, more the way he was arrested), government officials say they have a super strong case.

Questions of whether Imran should have been arrested or not have been answered by NAB which says that he was not cooperating in the investigation and thus had to be arrested. The IHC has declared the arrest from within the IHC premises as legal, and by most accounts Imran will be presented before an accountability court today.

This corruption scandal is one of the biggest scandals in recent history. That Imran Khan, known for accusing his opponents of corruption, gave blanket permission for this money to be used for a court settlement in Pakistan when the money belonged to the national exchequer should be a damning indictment. But saner minds wonder if the hamfisted way he was arrested will end up making his case or the government’s.

Mr Khan has, over the past year, rallied enough public support behind him that his words now carry a weight that the establishment seems to feel it can no longer ignore.

However, removing Mr Khan from the picture solves nothing. Instead, as the protests yesterday showed, arresting him may have deeply fractured the historic compact between the people and the country’s armed forces.

Violence and confrontation are never an answer to political challenges, especially not when the economy is on the ventilator and the people looking to vent their anger over the daily despair that now defines their lives.

The provocation of Mr Khan’s arrest has only led the government and establishment deeper into controversy and will engender even greater public distrust in their policies. This is the last thing the country needs, teetering as it is on the verge of an all-out default.

No matter how strongly the current military leadership wants the public to forget its role in political engineering, it cannot simply wish away perceptions that have solidified over months and years.

The government, too, needs to undertake serious confidence-building measures if it wishes to rebuild trust with the citizenry. As long as elections continue to be postponed and the public silenced, continued confrontation will only drive even more wedges between the people and the state.