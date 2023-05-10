English
Al-Araby: Israel & Gaza reach ceasefire with Egypt mediation

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian sources aware of the country’s mediation between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip announced that the officials of the Egypt’s General Intelligence Service reached an agreement to end the tensions and a ceasefire following the resistance’s reaction to the assassination of the leaders of the military branch of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine.

According to the Shafaqna, Egyptian sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “The intensive calls that Cairo made since noon today, obviously after the rocket attacks of the resistance towards the occupied lands and towns around Gaza, led to a ceasefire agreement after midnight.”

The aforementioned sources added: “Qatari authorities have also participated in mediation efforts and the Islamic Jihad movement has emphasized that it will adhere to this ceasefire agreement if the invaders adhere to it.”

Israel’s Channel 12 has also announced that Tel Aviv has agreed to a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance groups.

Previously, informed Palestinian sources had announced that the resistance groups had received a proposal from Egypt to end the new round of tensions with Israel, and the coming hours would be decisive for the establishment of a truce or the continuation of tensions.

Source: Al- Araby al- Jadeed

www.shafaqna.com

