Arab League urges ICC to complete investigation into Israeli war crimes against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The Arab League Council urged today the International Criminal Court to complete the criminal investigation into war Israel crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people.

These crimes include settlement and annexation, aggression against cities, villages and camps, the killing of civilians, journalists and paramedics, as well as forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes, the Council said in a statement after an emergency meeting at the level of permanent delegates in Cairo.

The Council called for discussing and confronting the continuous Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and providing them with international protection.

It also called on the International Criminal Court to study all options through which it can exercise its jurisdiction in the occupied land of the State of Palestine, to complete the investigation, provide all the human and material capabilities for this investigation, and to give it the necessary priority.

Source : wafa.ps

www.shafaqna.com