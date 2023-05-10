English
International Shia News Agency

Arab League urges ICC to complete investigation into Israeli war crimes against Palestinians

0
Arab League urges ICC

SHAFAQNA-The Arab League Council urged today the International Criminal Court to complete the criminal investigation into war Israel crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people.

These crimes include settlement and annexation, aggression against cities, villages and camps, the killing of civilians, journalists and paramedics, as well as forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes, the Council said in a statement after an emergency meeting at the level of permanent delegates in Cairo.

The Council called for discussing and confronting the continuous Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and providing them with international protection.

It also called on the International Criminal Court to study all options through which it can exercise its jurisdiction in the occupied land of the State of Palestine, to complete the investigation, provide all the human and material capabilities for this investigation, and to give it the necessary priority.

Source : wafa.ps

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia resumes its diplomatic activities in Syria

asadian

Iraq: Hakim calls OIC & Arab League to react against Israel’s crimes

asadian

What are the effects of Syria’s come back to Arab league?

asadian

Aboul Gheit: Syria’s return to Arab League is “not the end of the line”

asadian

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Syria received decision of Arab League Council with interest

asadian

Lebanese FM: Arab League is imperfect without Syria

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.