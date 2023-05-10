Lebanon: Bou Habib asked local banks to release funds of accredited foreign embassies and diplomats in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon’s interim foreign minister, on Wednesday asked the banking association to release the funds of accredited foreign embassies and diplomats in Lebanon as soon as possible.

According to Wafa, he also stressed that these actions are a clear violation of the “Vienna Convention” and endanger diplomatic relations and, as a result, bilateral relations between Lebanon and these countries.

Bou Habib added: The continuation of the seizure of said funds can lead to the loss of the possibility of foreign embassies and their diplomatic staff depositing funds in Lebanese banks in the future, which damages the credibility of the Lebanese banking sector.

Source: WAFA

