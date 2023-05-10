Shafaqna top news stories (10 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 10 May 2023

FUTURE– Regarding Türkiye’s upcoming elections, an expert says: “The power is still in Erdogan’s hands and he has shown so far that he is not a loser and Erdogan’s chance is still high”. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Egyptian sources aware of the country’s mediation between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip announced that the officials of the Egypt’s General Intelligence Service reached an agreement to end the tensions and a ceasefire following the resistance’s reaction to the assassination of the leaders of the military branch of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine. Read more …

RUSSIA- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that, according to reports, the United States has begun to create a “Free Syrian Army” with the participation of terrorists to destabilize the situation in the region. Read more …

RUSSIA- During the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the leadership of the USSR dramatically changed its attitude towards religion, anti-religious literature ceased to be published. Muslim leaders urged believers to support the Soviet government in the fight against the Nazi invaders. Read more …

RUSSIA- Russian Federation canceled the visa for Georgian citizens. Read more …

PAKISTAN- The unexpected detention of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges has elicited a strong backlash from his supporters, engendering a palpable sense of panic nationwide, as concerns grow about potential clashes between party loyalists and law enforcement officials. Read more …

PAKISTAN- PTI Chairman Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday (10 May 2023), a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. Read more …

PAKISTAN- In a dramatic turn of events Ex-PM Imran Khan was arrested from the Court yesterday. Subsequent details revealed that Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case – ostensibly for embezzling Rs60 billion. Read more …

IRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said today: The re-opening of Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Tehran and the designation of Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia will be announced soon. Read more …

SHIA STUDIES- Does the Imam need to be just? Read more …

SHIA ORGANIZATIONS- Astan Quds Hosseini announced the completion of the special plans of the international conference on “Oriental Studies and Imam Hussain (AS)” with the presence of personalities from all over the world in Karbala, Iraq. Read more …

