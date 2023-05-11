English
Cavusoglu: Committee on Türkiye-Syria ties to meet as soon as possible

Committee on Türkiye-Syria ties

SHAFAQNA-The Turkish foreign minister said that the committee on Türkiye-Syria ties to meet is expected to meet as soon as possible.

Speaking to reporters in Türkiye’s southern Antalya province after a quadripartite foreign ministerial meeting on Syria, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the foreign ministers agreed to continue high-level contacts and technical meetings during talks in Moscow.

Cavusoglu said: “In today’s meeting, we also decided to form a committee with the participation of deputy foreign ministers and relevant institutions, National Defense Ministry and Turkish Intelligence, to prepare a roadmap to advance the process gradually.”

