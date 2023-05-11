Shafaqna top news stories (11 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 11 May 2023

RELIGIONS- Today, the Czech Republic is the most atheist country in the European Union and the world, surpassing even communist North Korea and China. Many Czechs blame the steep decline of their faith and the rise of atheism on the 1948 -1989 Czechoslovak communist government. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Economic strain has hit Erdogan’s support in recent years. The upcoming May 14 election in Türkiye is president’s toughest test in two decades, and will be a moment of reckoning for his economic policies. Read more …

PAKISTAN- The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the “immediate release” of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after terming his arrest unlawful. The top court also directed the former prime minister to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Read more …

USA- A large gathering of Ex-pats in Dearborn Michigan USA demanded the release of Imran Khan who was arrested by Paksitan Govt on Tuesday for alleged corruption charges. Read more …

IRAN- The Iranian Foreign Minister announced that Saudi Arabia has designated its new Ambassador to Tehran. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Taliban has announced that Afghanistan export reached two billion dollars last year. Read more …

ARBAEEN- In the meeting of Iranian Committee of Arbaeen Pilgrimage, it is announced that the Arbaeen operation of the year 2023 will begin on August 27th and will continue until September 20th. Read more …

