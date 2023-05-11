Türkiye: Market indicators show increased tension ahead of the weekend vote

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye’s tightly controlled lira is falling regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s election between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

How severe the expected fall in the currency could be — and subsequently how quickly it and other Turkish assets stabilize — will depend on whether the outcome leads to policy changes that put the $900 billion economy on a more sustainable growth path or not, according to Bloomberg.

At first glance, the markets seem calm right now, but, just below the surface, they are collapsing: volatility and hedging costs have risen, some trading desks have suspended trading, and Even risk-taking hedge funds stay out.

“I’m trying to find a Goldilocks scenario,” said Victor Szabo, chief investment officer at Abrdn in London. “Markets want to see political stability and conventional macroeconomic policies” and “Kilicdaroglu/opposition macro victory brings us closer to a positive market outcome”.

Also stated in report, Türkiye’s president for two decades, Erdogan has stepped up unconventional policies since 2018, including cutting interest rates to boost growth even as inflation rises and micromanaging the exchange rate. Foreign investors have halved their holdings in Turkish stocks over the past five years to below 30 percent of shares and hold less than 1 percent of lira-denominated government bonds.

Even in a favorable market scenario, the path back to mainstream economics will be difficult as heavily regulated markets first unwind and then struggle to find a new equilibrium.

Source: Bloomberg

