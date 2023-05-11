SANA: The prospect of activating judicial and legal cooperation between Syria and Oman

SHAFAQNA- Syria and Oman discussed the prospect of activating judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries.

According to SANA, during a meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs of Oman, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Said Al Saeedi and Dr. Idris Mayya, the Syrian Ambassador, met in Muscat.

The two sides emphasized that the cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs of Oman serves the national interests of the two brotherly countries and their citizens.

Source: SANA

