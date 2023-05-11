English
International Shia News Agency

SANA: The prospect of activating judicial and legal cooperation between Syria and Oman

0

SHAFAQNA- Syria and Oman discussed the prospect of activating judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries.

According to SANA, during a meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs of Oman, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Said Al Saeedi and Dr. Idris Mayya, the Syrian Ambassador, met in Muscat.

The two sides emphasized that the cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs of Oman serves the national interests of the two brotherly countries and their citizens.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Cavusoglu: Committee on Türkiye-Syria ties to meet as soon as possible

Related posts

Saudi Arabia resumes its diplomatic activities in Syria

asadian

What are the effects of Syria’s come back to Arab league?

asadian

Amal Movement called for reform of relations between Lebanon and Syria

asadian

Aboul Gheit: Syria’s return to Arab League is “not the end of the line”

asadian

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Syria received decision of Arab League Council with interest

asadian

Lebanese FM: Arab League is imperfect without Syria

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.