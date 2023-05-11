WAM: Accepting applications for the first round of UAE Labor Market Award from 1 June 2023

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Human Resources and the UAE (MoHRE) will start accepting applications for the first edition of the UAE Labor Market Award from June 1, 2023.

The award, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet in March, will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

According to WAM’s report, citing this ministry, the purpose of this award is to promote the competitiveness of the labor market of the United Arab Emirates, improve its productivity and efficiency, identify outstanding practices in the work environment and support and encourage the rights of workers, while at the same time promoting welfare and quality of life. It is for the workforce in private sector institutions.

Announcing the details of the award at a media briefing in Dubai on Wednesday, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and the UAE and chairman of the award’s monitoring committee, said: “The annual award greatly contributes to the business environment in the UAE. .

Al Awar said during a press conference that the categories of this award stimulate “healthy competition” in the private sector. These categories also show the vital role of institutions, domestic worker recruitment agencies and employment agencies in driving the overall business environment.

Source: WAM

www.shafaqna.com