Kishida: Japan plans to lead international efforts to use artificial intelligence

SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan, as chair of this year’s Group of Seven meetings, will seek to lead international efforts to create rules for the use of artificial intelligence.

The commitment comes as governments have tried to harness rapidly developing technologies like ChatGPT while mitigating privacy risks and addressing other concerns, kyodo reported.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to positively change the economy and society, and (also) has risks. We need to respond appropriately to both,” Kishida said at the first meeting of a government panel to discuss the country’s AI strategy.

He added: Japan, as the head of the Group of 7, needs to take the lead in promoting common understanding and creating rules.

Also in this report, the panel, which consists of academics, business people and government officials, is to discuss how to better use and regulate artificial intelligence, chaired by University of Tokyo professor Kutaka Matsu.

Chatbots are software programs that process and simulate human-like conversations with users using vast amounts of data from the Internet and other sources.

Source: kyodonews

