China Daily: Strong growth of China’s foreign travel market this year

SHAFAQNA- China’s outbound travel market will maintain strong growth this year as pent-up demand boosts tourism and more big-spending travelers head abroad this summer, China Daily reported on Thursday.

According to CN, citing a report from the MasterCard payment company, tourists who travel abroad are willing to spend more money and stay longer, which indicates an increase in the desire to travel abroad.

Compared with the period between January 2019 and March 2020, the average trip duration increased from 9 days to 11 days, and the overall per capita budget for outbound tourists increased from 34,300 yuan (about 4,964 US dollars) to 39,800 yuan, the report said.

The report also found that travelers with higher incomes who traveled abroad frequently before the outbreak of Covid-19 are more likely to travel abroad again. People aged 21 to 45 showed the greatest willingness to travel abroad.

