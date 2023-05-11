China urges US to respect aspiration of Middle East countries

SHAFAQNA-The United States needs to respect the aspiration of the people of Middle East countries and stop coercive diplomacy, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

According to media reports, a spokesperson of the U.S. State Department said a few days ago that “Syria does not merit readmission into the Arab League, and we continue to believe that we will not normalize our relations with the Assad regime and we don’t support our allies and partners doing so either.” In the meanwhile, the United States announced the decision to extend the regime of unilateral sanctions against Syria for one year more, starting from May 11.

Source :

www.shafaqna.com