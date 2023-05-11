Germany: Mohammed now most popular first name for newborns in Berlin

SHAFAQNA-Mohammed now most popular first name for newborns in Berlin, name soars in popularity across the country Germany.

As seen in many other Western countries, such as France and Britain, the first name Mohammed has continuously gained popularity in Germany, including in the past year.

In cities like Berlin, the name Muslim name was the most popular name for boys in 2022, while in 2021, it ranked third. Previously, Noah ranked first and Adam second, with Noah now dropping to second place for 2022.

In other cities, like Hesse and Bremen, Mohammed was at the top of the list of most common names for newborns, according to the annual survey from the German Language Society on Monday.

