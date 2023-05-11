Pakistan: Supreme Court orders Imran Khan’s immediate release

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the “immediate release” of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after terming his arrest unlawful. The top court also directed the former prime minister to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The directives were issued by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial as the court resumed hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier in the day, a three-member SC bench including the CJP, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah directed the National Accountability Bureau to present Imran before the court.

“The court will issue an appropriate order today,” the CJP said during the hearing, adding that the court was “very serious” about the matter.

Ahead of Imran’s arrival, security was tightened outside the apex court, with contingents of the Rangers and police, and bomb disposal squads called in. Only lawyers and journalists already present in courtroom number 1 — where the hearing is being held — are allowed inside the room.

Source: Dawn News

www.shafaqna.com