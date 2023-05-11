English
International Shia News Agency

Pakistan: Supreme Court orders Imran Khan’s immediate release

0

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the “immediate release” of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after terming his arrest unlawful. The top court also directed the former prime minister to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The directives were issued by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial as the court resumed hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier in the day, a three-member SC bench including the CJP, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah directed the National Accountability Bureau to present Imran before the court.

“The court will issue an appropriate order today,” the CJP said during the hearing, adding that the court was “very serious” about the matter.

Ahead of Imran’s arrival, security was tightened outside the apex court, with contingents of the Rangers and police, and bomb disposal squads called in. Only lawyers and journalists already present in courtroom number 1 — where the hearing is being held — are allowed inside the room.

Source: Dawn News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Protesters in Dearborn demanded immediate release of Imran Khan [Video]

asadian

How Imran khan’s arrest changed political dynamic of Pakistan?

asadian

Pakistan: Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

asadian

Pakistan: Street demonstrations following Imran Khan’s arrest

asadian

What are the effects of Syria’s come back to Arab league?

asadian

Pakistan: Impacts of Imran Khan’s arrest

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.