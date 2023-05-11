French Human Rights Advocate: Mainstream media encourages hostility towards Islam & Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Mainstream media only allows one version of events which paints Islam as a threat to the West prominent British journalist said.

Yasser Louati, a French political analyst and human rights advocate who is currently head of the Committee for Justice & Liberties (CJL), a transnational human rights and civil liberties organization, told Anadolu that the media plays a central role when it comes to Islamophobia or any other form of racism because it shapes the public discourse concerning specific minorities.

“In the case of France, the UK or the USA, we see that every single time when governments start targeting minorities, the media are there to act as an amplifier of this discourse.”

Peter Oborne, a prominent British political journalist and the author of the book The Fate of Abraham: Why the West is Wrong about Islam, told Anadolu that during his time at The Spectator magazine 20 years ago, in the aftermath of 9/11 terrorist attacks on the USA, he started to get very concerned after reading reports in British newspapers about Muslims and the way in which Islam was discussed.

“It was clearly very false. A large number of stories were being published which placed Muslims in a terrible light,” said Oborne.

He made it his business to research those stories and would go and talk to people who were being demonized in the mainstream British press.

“Always, I found that those stories about Muslims were completely false and the opposite of the truth,” he added.

