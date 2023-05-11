Heavy Israeli air attacks on Gaza continues as truce talks stall

SHAFAQNA-Israel continued its air attacks on Gaza killing at least 26 Palestinians, including several leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

More than 80 people have been injured as the Israeli military offensive enters its third day.

Humanitarian crisis ‘developing’ due to Israel closure of crossings

A humanitarian crisis is developing in the Gaza Strip due to Israel’s ongoing closure of crossings for the fourth day in a row, the Palestine Red Crescent Society warned on Thursday.

The civil society body appealed to international organisations to pressure Israel into creating a humanitarian corridor for the entry of essential medical supplies and humanitarian aid.

