English
International Shia News Agency

Israel’s killing of children in Gaza denounced around world

0
Israel's killing of children

SHAFAQNA-Governments and international bodies condemn ‘unacceptable’ killings of children during Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned civilian deaths in Gaza as “unacceptable” and appealed for them to “stop immediately”.

“Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations,” Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said, speaking on Guterres behalf.

The Arab League also slammed the “barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children, and women in residential neighbourhoods”.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

New air attacks by Israel over Gaza Strip, Lebanese region+ Video

Related posts

UN’s Chief: Peace talks in Ukraine war not possible right now

asadian

UN vowed to defend the rights of Afghani women

asadian

Doha: UN’s meeting on Afghanistan ends with another planned

asadian

UN holds Afghanistan meeting in Doha

asadian

UN’s Chief warns Sudan on ‘edge of abyss’

asadian

UN is convening an international meeting on Afghanistan in May in Qatar

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.