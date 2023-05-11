Israel’s killing of children in Gaza denounced around world

SHAFAQNA-Governments and international bodies condemn ‘unacceptable’ killings of children during Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned civilian deaths in Gaza as “unacceptable” and appealed for them to “stop immediately”.

“Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations,” Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said, speaking on Guterres behalf.

The Arab League also slammed the “barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children, and women in residential neighbourhoods”.

Source : middleeasteye

