English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia calls for establishment of Persian Gulf local content unit

0
Persian Gulf local content unit

SHAFAQNA-The Federation of Saudi Chambers adopted a proposal calling for the establishment of a Persian Gulf local content unit, by concluding an agreement between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

This came during the periodic consultative meeting among the GCC trade ministers with the heads of federations and chambers of the GCC countries, which was hosted today in the Omani capital, Muscat.
The President of the Federation of Persian Gulf and Saudi Chambers, Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi, praised the efforts of the GCC leaders in managing economic development programs, calling for increasing trade exchange and commercial movement between companies and developing programs to support small and medium enterprises, digital transformation, free and electronic trade.

Source: spa.gov

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Amirabdollahian: Saudi Arabia’s new Ambassador to Tehran designated

asadian

Saudi Arabia resumes its diplomatic activities in Syria

asadian

Media: Friendly football match between Iran and Saudi Arabia to be held in September

asadian

What are the effects of Syria’s come back to Arab league?

asadian

Axios: USA & Saudis discuss railway project to link Persian Gulf states to India

asadian

Former diplomat: Saudis want to rise to power through economic development and interacts with all countries

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.