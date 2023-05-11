English
International Shia News Agency

KDI: South Korea’s growth outlook for 2023 decreased by 0.3 percent

SHAFAQNA- South Korea’s state-run think tank has cut the country’s 2023 growth outlook by 0.3 percent, local media reported Thursday, as the export slump continues.

According to CN, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) expected the economy to grow 1.5 percent in 2023, down from a previous estimate of 1.8 percent growth in February.

The revised outlook was similar to estimates by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

South Korea’s economy has been weak recently due to weak exports, KDI said, noting that outbound shipments continued to decline amid a sharp decline in global demand for domestic semiconductors.

The institute added that despite a modest improvement in private consumption, investment in the manufacturing and real estate sectors continued to falter.

Source: CN

www.shafaqna.com

