A tourist group of different nationalities visited Damascus

SHAFAQNA- A tour group of 14 tourists from Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Ireland, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands and Finland visited Damascus on Thursday and visited ancient and religious sites.

They visited old markets to buy handicrafts, including antiques, souvenirs and chains with Arabic names.

In a statement to SANA reporter, the head of tourism marketing and information department, Damascus tourism management, engineer Abdulbasit Khattab said: Syria has seen the active movement of tourists from European countries since the beginning of this year.

Khattab noted that the Ministry of Tourism is trying to overcome all the problems and obstacles to facilitate the arrival of tourists to Syria.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com