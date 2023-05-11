China facilitates cross-border travel

SHAFAQNA-China will resume its fast-lane services at all its ports from May 15, said the National Immigration Administration.

Chinese nationals are allowed to use fast lanes for expedited border inspection on the following travel documents: Chinese ordinary passports, exit-entry permits for traveling to and from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macao residents, five-year mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents, and permits of multiple entries valid for one year, said the administration in a notice.

Source : news.cn

