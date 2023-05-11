English
OIC strongly condemned Israel’s military aggression in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the continuation of Israel’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the martyrdom of 25 martyrs and the wounding of 76 Palestinian citizens, as well as the destruction of several residential buildings in the past two days.

According to WAFA, In a statement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation considered this brutal military aggression a heinous crime and a clear violation of international laws and international humanitarian rights.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation of Israel held Israel fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation and escalation of its aggression and the war crimes it commits against the Palestinian people, which is a threat to security, peace and stability in the entire region.

Also stated, the court called on the International Criminal Court to speed up its processes to try those responsible for war crimes.

He also called on the international community to intervene immediately, taking into account its responsibilities, to stop Israel’s continuous aggression, provide international support to the Palestinian people, and force Israel to respect its obligations under international law.

Source: WAFA

Heavy Israeli air attacks on Gaza continues as truce talks stall

