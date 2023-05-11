Israel demolishes EU-funded Jibb al-Deeb school

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli occupation forces re-demolished Jibb al-Deeb school, near Bethlehem, few days after it was demolished, according to the director of the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission in Bethlehem Hasan Breijieh.

He told WAFA that a force raided the school, and prevented people from reaching it before tearing down the tents built to replace the demolished structures.

The Israeli forces demolished the school on Sunday, where 60 first to fourth-grade students were studying before residents and activists rebuilt it the next day by installing two large tents to help the students continue in their education.

Source :wafa.ps

www.shafaqna.com