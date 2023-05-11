A year after Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh, justice is nowhere in sight

SHAFAQNA-A year after Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh, justice continues to elude her and countless other Palestinians.

When reporting on injustices, Abu Akleh spoke with passion and empathy, but always maintained professional balance. When viewing current coverage of demonstrations and protests, I still half expect to see her there, looking into the camera, speaking in her usual calm, authoritative voice.

In her last report, which commemorated the anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and was filmed just two days before she was killed, Abu Akleh visited Al Ruwwayyes village in the occupied West Bank to speak with surviving residents whose families were expelled 74 years earlier.

