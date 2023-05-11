English
International Shia News Agency

A year after Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh, justice is nowhere in sight

0
A year after Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh

SHAFAQNA-A year after Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh, justice continues to elude her and countless other Palestinians.

When reporting on injustices, Abu Akleh spoke with passion and empathy, but always maintained professional balance. When viewing current coverage of demonstrations and protests, I still half expect to see her there, looking into the camera, speaking in her usual calm, authoritative voice.

In her last report, which commemorated the anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and was filmed just two days before she was killed, Abu Akleh visited Al Ruwwayyes village in the occupied West Bank to speak with surviving residents whose families were expelled 74 years earlier.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ramallah: President Abbas welcomed the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch in his office

asadian

UN asked Israel to respect the right to education of Palestinian children and prevent demolition of schools

asadian

West Bank: Israel publishes tenders for 1,000 housing units for new settlements

asadian

USA: Senator urges release of report on killing of Abu-Akleh

asadian

Israel seizes 70 Palestinian homes in Hebron

asadian

IHRC: Israeli companies use deviant methods to sell dates to Muslims [video]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.