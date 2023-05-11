Lower House Speaker of Jordan: Peaceful solution is only way to end Syrian crisis

SHAFAQNA- Ahmad Safadi, Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives, in his meeting on Thursday with Essam Nile, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Jordan, mentioned the readmission of Syria to the Arab League in the framework of the role of the Arabs in solving the Syrian crisis based on unity, stability and territorial integrity, and added that peaceful solution is the only way to end the Syrian crisis.



According to Petra, Safadi also pointed out the importance of the Oman meeting, which is a continuation of the talks hosted by Saudi Arabia and in line with Jordan’s initiative to play the role of Arab leadership in trying to solve the Syrian crisis.

Referring to the “stable” history of the Syrian people and their positions at the Arab level, he emphasized the necessity of supporting their unity and stability.

Also stated, Safadi emphasized the importance of finding a solution to the refugee crisis, drug trafficking and the threat of terrorism with Syria’s return to the Arab League.

Praising the “historical” relations between Jordan and Syria, he emphasized the common duty of the parliaments of the two countries to overcome obstacles to resume relations to the previous level, to serve Arab and Islamic issues and secure common interests.

Source: Petra

