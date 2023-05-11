Pope calls on countries to manage waves of migrants

Francis made his comments in his message for the Roman Catholic Church’s annual World Day of Migrants and Refugees, whose title this year is “Free to Choose Whether to Migrate or to Stay”.

He called for a “shared commitment” to manage migration, with politicians in countries of origin implementing “transparent, honest and farsighted” policies and rich countries shunning any form of “economic colonialism” that exploits the natural resources of poorer countries.

“Persecutions, wars, atmospheric phenomena and dire poverty are among the most visible causes of forced migrations today. Migrants flee because of poverty, fear or desperation,” Francis said, calling on countries to work together to eliminate the causes.

Francis said the aim of international cooperation should be to establish the right not to be forced to emigrate. He did not mention any countries.

