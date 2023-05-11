South African Government pays tribute to former President Nelson Mandela

“After three and a half centuries of colonialism and separate development where one’s ability to have access to basic services were on the basis of one’s skin colour, a democratic South Africa set inclusive development goals to achieve a prosperous, non-racial, non-sexist and equal society.

“While many gains have been made since 1994, much more still needs to be done to realise the country’s development goals,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Thursday in Cape Town.

The South African Reserve Bank recently released an upgraded series of banknotes and coins, which celebrate South Africa’s constitutional democracy and pay tribute to Madiba.

“The banknotes continue to pay tribute to South Africa’s first democratically-elected President, Nelson Mandela, with his portrait retained on the front of the banknotes while the Big 5 animals are now illustrated as a family on the back.