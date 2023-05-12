Shafaqna top news stories (12 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 12 May 2023

SHIA STUDIES- Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:28) by Mohammad Sobhanie. Read more …

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO- Shafaqna English presents: Recitation of the Holy Surah Al-A’raf, Verse 96 (the Holy Quran 7:96). Watch here …

PAKISTAN- A division bench of the IHC bailed Imran on Friday (12 May 2023) granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan two-week bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court termed his arrest from the IHC premises “invalid and unlawful”. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Imran Khan and termed his arrest as ‘unlawful’ and ‘illegal’. However, sources in the think tanks and government offices are of the view that the future of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is bleak and the days of his party are numbered. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday (11 May 2023) stated that if the situation necessitates it, the country can be placed under an emergency. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN- The former President of the country, Hamid Karzai, in a meeting with the special Envoy of the Iranian President, said that in order to solve the problems of Afghanistan, the consensus of the countries of the region is necessary. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it is facing a lack of funds to provide ready medical food in Afghanistan. Read more …

USA- Friday prayer is performed on 12 May 2023 at the Islamic House of Wisdom under the leadership of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi. Read more …

GERMANY- Friday prayer & sermon is performed on 12 May 2023 at Hamburg Islamic Center. Watch here …

SHIA MEDIA- Friday Sermon delivered by Ayatollah Milani released in Ahlulbayt TV. Watch here …

CULTURE- Erbil Castle is one of the ancient monuments in the Kurdistan region, which has witnessed different civilizations over thousands of years. Read more …

RELIGIOUS QUESTION- Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli from Noor Islamic Education, explains about: “Can I pray with blood on my clothes or body?” Watch here …

SHIA MEDIA- How connected do you feel after the Holy Month of Ramadhan? What changes have you made to carry forward in the year ahead? Explore this and much more during insightful show in live program by Ahlulbayt TV. Read more …

