Karzai: Solving Afghanistan’s problems requires consensus of regional countries

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The former president of the country, Hamid Karzai, in a meeting with the special envoy of the Iranian president, said that in order to solve the problems of Afghanistan, the consensus of the countries of the region is necessary.

Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian president’s special envoy and the country’s ambassador in Kabul, said that the solution to Afghanistan’s problems is the consensus of regional countries.

Also, in this meeting, Mr. Karzai expressed his positive point of view about the results of the recent Doha meeting on Afghanistan.

