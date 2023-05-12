Karzai: Solving Afghanistan’s problems requires consensus of regional countries

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The former president of the country, Hamid Karzai, in a meeting with the special envoy of the Iranian president, said that in order to solve the problems of Afghanistan, the consensus of the countries of the region is necessary.

Also, in this meeting, Mr. Karzai expressed his positive point of view about the results of the recent Doha meeting on Afghanistan.

