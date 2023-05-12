US officials: Sudan warring factions agree to protect civilians, no deal on ceasefire

SHAFAQNA-Sudan’s warring factions early on Friday committed to protect civilians and the movement of humanitarian aid, but did not agree to a ceasefire, US officials said.

After a week of talks in the Saudi port of Jeddah, Sudan’s army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signed a declaration that they would work towards a short-term ceasefire in further discussions, they said.

“The two sides are quite far apart,” a senior US State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A text of the declaration released after the talks said the two factions “commit to prioritizing discussions to achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services.”

