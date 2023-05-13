Al-Gharawi: UN classified Iraq in list of countries most affected by climate change

SHAFAQNA- “Fazel Al-Gharawi”, Head of Iraq’s strategic center for human rights, emphasized that the United Nations classified Iraq in the list of countries that are most affected by climate change.

Al-Gharawi announced in a statement: Water shortage and reduction of reserves due to dam construction in the countries where the rivers originate in Turkey and Iran, increase in average drought and desertification, dust storms and destruction of agriculture and water changes and the weather has caused the displacement of Iraqi families from the south of the country.

He said: The United Nations has emphasized in its reports that nearly 5.1 percent of Iraqi citizens live in areas with water shortage and 12,212 thousand families have been displaced from their homes due to drought conditions.

In the end, Al-Gharawi stated: Dhi Qar, Maysan, then Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Muthanna provinces have suffered the most from the drought and nearly 76% of the residents of these provinces have moved to the cities due to the drought.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com