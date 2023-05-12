English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificHuman rightsOther News

UNICEF: We facing a lack of funds to provide medical food in Afghanistan

0

AFGHANISTAN– The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it is facing a lack of funds to provide ready medical food in Afghanistan.

UNICEF wrote on its Twitter on Thursday that this organization is facing a lack of finance to provide ready medical food in Afghanistan.

Without additional funding to stock health facilities with life-saving treatment food, thousands of children could die of acute malnutrition, the UN agency warned.

According to UNICEF, more than 800,000 children will face malnutrition this year.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Karzai: Solving Afghanistan’s problems requires consensus of regional countries

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban says UNAMA’s report on “Corporal Punishment and Execution” is baseless

asadian

Taliban’s FM: “We suspended women’s education but not forbidden”

asadian

UN: 274 Afghan men & 58 women publicly flogged in six months

asadian

Iran’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets UN’s official

asadian

Are Taliban leading Afghanistan to isolation?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.