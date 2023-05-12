UNICEF: We facing a lack of funds to provide medical food in Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN– The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it is facing a lack of funds to provide ready medical food in Afghanistan.

Without additional funding to stock health facilities with life-saving treatment food, thousands of children could die of acute malnutrition, the UN agency warned.

According to UNICEF, more than 800,000 children will face malnutrition this year.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com