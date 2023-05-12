English
Iraq & Iran sign a memorandum of understanding to fight illegal drugs

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Minister of Health, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, signed a memrandum of understanding with the Iranian side regarding fighting illegal drugs.

A statement by the ministry, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated, “The Minister of Health, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, signed with the Secretary-General of the Anti-Narcotics Authority in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iskandar Momeni, representing the Iranian side, at the ministry’s headquarters.”

Al-Hasnawi stressed, according to the statement, that “the signing of this memorandum comes within the framework of cooperation relations between Iraq and Iran, in order to joint work between the two countries to confront the scourge of drugs,” stressing “the ministry’s determination to implement the priorities of the government program for the health sector.”

Source : ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

