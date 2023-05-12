COP28: President-Elect calls for transformation, decarbonization & future-proof economies

SHAFAQNA- Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates and President-Elect of COP28, Dr Sultan Al-Jaber, called for collective action by world leaders for change, decarbonization and resilient economies for the future.

According to WAM, Dr Al-Jaber spoke to more than 1,500 global policymakers, innovators and industry leaders at the Climate Technology Conference in the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi and called for accelerating the development and deployment of technological solutions to decarbonize economies. and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least forty-three percent by 2030 according to the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

In his remarks, he emphasized the urgent need for a responsible and pragmatic energy transition that is laser-focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions while eliminating all zero-carbon alternatives, while ensuring that the Global South is left behind. not left

Continuing his speech, Dr Al-Jaber noted that investment in clean technology broke the $1 trillion barrier for the first time in 2022 with significant room for growth.

He added, “I believe that this evolution represents the greatest opportunity or human and economic development since the first industrial revolution, and I know that we are moving in the right direction.”

It was also stated that despite the growth of renewable energy, most greenhouse gas emissions cannot be solved by renewable energy alone, especially in heavy industry. Dr Al-Jaber noted that there are more than 5,000 cement, steel and aluminium plants in the world today, which together account for almost 30 percent of global emissions, and none of them can run on wind or solar alone.

Along with the United States, the UAE has launched AIM for Climate, a fifty-nation coalition that aims to maximize the use of commercial technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase access to nutritious food worldwide.

Dr Al-Jaber reiterated his call for the oil and gas industry to achieve zero methane emissions by 2030 and align with net zero plans by 2050 or earlier.

