South Africa: SASL among country’s 12 official languages

SHAFAQNA-  The Council for Quality Assurance in Public and Further Education, Umalusi, has welcomed the recognition of South African Sign Language (SASL) as the country’s 12th official language.

In a statement on Wednesday (10 May 2023), Umalusi welcomed the passing of the 18th Constitutional Amendment Bill [B1 – 2023] to amend Section 6 of the 1996 Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to make sign language the 12th official language, according to Sanews.

The inclusion of SASL as the 12th official language indicates that fair resources should be allocated to this language for teaching and learning purposes.

Umalusi started working in this field a few years ago to promote the rights of deaf and hard of hearing people.

