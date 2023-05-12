UN rapporteur: Israel treats Palestinian territories like colonies

SHAFAQNA-Israel treats the Palestinian territories as its colonies, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied territories has said.

Setting out her view of the Palestinian question, Francesca Albanese said: “For me, apartheid is a symptom and a consequence of the territorial ambitions Israel has for the land of what remains of an encircled Palestine … The cause is the colonies. Israel is a colonial power maintaining the occupation in order to get as much land as possible for Jewish-only people. And this is what leads to the numerous violations of international law.”

Albanese added: “If states are really committed to the two-state solutions, as the UK seems to be, rhetorically in my view, like all other western states, they should make sure that Israel’s conduct is aligned with the possibility of having a Palestinian state, which means sovereignty from a political, economic, cultural point of view. The right to self-determination should be the starting point.

Source : theguardian

