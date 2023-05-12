Indonesian president: ASEAN made no real progress on Myanmar peace

SHAFAQNA-Indonesian President Joko Widodo told other ASEAN leaders Thursday that no real progress has been made on implementing a peace plan struck two years ago to end violence in Myanmar.

The president’s remarks came as the two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations wrapped up in Indonesia.

He was referring to the so-called five-point consensus agreed upon at a special ASEAN summit in April 2021, attended by Myanmar junta chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

