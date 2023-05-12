Freedom Now: UN violates gender aquality by accepting Taliban’s regulation

SHAFAQNA-A human rights organization says it is concerned about the Taliban’s “following of the UN’s ban on Afghan women working”.

The organization “Freedom Now” has asked the United Nations to firmly defend the rights of its female employees instead of accepting the Taliban’s regulations.

This organization has said that the continuation of the work of the United Nations under the conditions of banning the work of Afghan women in the offices of this organization “violates the principle of gender equality in the United Nations Charter.”

