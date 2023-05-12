Saudi Arabia & Netherlands agree to collaborate on green energy

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the development of green energy and hydrogen.

The Netherlands could be the main destination for the transport of hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources from Saudi Arabia to Europe, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam.

“Rotterdam would be our hub to Europe,” the prince said, adding the Netherlands and Germany would be Saudi Arabia’s “natural partners” in the green hydrogen trade.

Source : reuters

