CN: Cuba’s International Handicraft Fair dedicated to mothers

SHAFAQNA- The Cuban International Crafts Fair, dedicated to mothers, is being held here amid a gradual economic recovery.

According to CN, the event will be held until the end of this week, bringing together exhibitors and artists from Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, India, Peru and Cuba.

The event is hosted by the Cuban Cultural Goods Fund (FCBC), ahead of International Mother’s Day, which takes place on the second Sunday of May.

Handicrafts such as textiles, handmade soaps, glass art, wooden furniture, shoes and paintings are displayed in this exhibition. Concerts, fashion shows and art exhibitions are also held in this exhibition.

According to the organizer, this year’s edition includes more than 130 exhibition booths representing government entities, private businesses and independent artists.

Havana resident Zadis Ramirez told Xinhua that the fair gives Cubans an opportunity to buy high-quality handicraft items.

Source: CN

