Allies with Disbelievers (Part-I): Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:28)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:28)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Allies with Disbelievers (Part-I)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لَّا يَتَّخِذِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۖ وَمَن يَفْعَلْ ذَٰلِكَ فَلَيْسَ مِنَ اللَّهِ فِي شَيْءٍ إِلَّا أَن تَتَّقُوا مِنْهُمْ تُقَاةً ۗ وَيُحَذِّرُكُمُ اللَّهُ نَفْسَهُ ۗ وَإِلَى اللَّهِ الْمَصِيرُ ‎﴿٢٨﴾

3:28 Let not believers take disbelievers as allies rather than believers. And whoever (of you) does that has no relation with Allah, except that you guard yourself against them, out of caution. And Allah warns you of Himself, and to Allah is the (final) destination.

Commentary: The term “Awliya” (أَوْلِيَاءَ) is the plural form of “waliy” (ولىّ), and it originates from the word “wilayat” (ولایة), which means proximity and closeness. It connotes authority, guardianship, alliance, and friendship since these individuals have a close bond and relationship with us. In the above verse, “waliy” (ولىّ) refers to a friend, ally, or guardian[1].

According to the verse[2], believers should not prefer friendship, alliance, and cooperation with disbelievers instead of fellow believers:

لَّا يَتَّخِذِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۖ …. ‎﴿٢٨﴾

3:28 Let not believers take disbelievers as allies instead of believers.

The verse goes on to say that engaging in such behavior can lead to a complete severance of one’s relationship with God; unless this is a precautionary measure (تُقَاةً) to protect oneself against the harm of infidels (إِلَّا أَن تَتَّقُوا مِنْهُمْ):

… وَمَن يَفْعَلْ ذَٰلِكَ فَلَيْسَ مِنَ اللَّهِ فِي شَيْءٍ إِلَّا أَن تَتَّقُوا مِنْهُمْ تُقَاةً ۗ …‎﴿٢٨﴾

3:28 … And whoever (of you) does that has no relation with Allah, except that you guard yourself against them, as a precaution.

In the end, Allah (SWT) warns against disobedience and reminds everyone that everyone will ultimately be held accountable to Him:

… وَيُحَذِّرُكُمُ اللَّهُ نَفْسَهُ ۗ وَإِلَى اللَّهِ الْمَصِيرُ ‎﴿٢٨﴾

3:28 And Allah warns you of Himself, and to Allah is the (final) destination.

The Meaning of “Dun[3]” ( دُونِ ): The word “Dun” (دُونِ) means “instead,” hence (مِن دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ) means “instead of believers”. It also means “besides” such as in verses 5:116 (Al-Miada):

وَإِذْ قَالَ اللَّهُ يَا عِيسَى ابْنَ مَرْيَمَ أَأَنتَ قُلْتَ لِلنَّاسِ اتَّخِذُونِي وَأُمِّيَ إِلَٰهَيْنِ مِن دُونِ اللَّهِ ۖ … ‎﴿١١٦﴾

5:116 And (beware the Day) when Allah will say, “O Jesus, Son of Mary, did you say to the people, ‘Take me and my mother as deities besides Allah?”

And “other than” or “less than”, such as in verse 4:48 (al-Nisa):

إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَغْفِرُ أَن يُشْرَكَ بِهِ وَيَغْفِرُ مَا دُونَ ذَٰلِكَ لِمَن يَشَاءُ ۚ … ‎﴿٤٨﴾‏

4:48 Indeed, Allah does not forgive association with Him, but He forgives what is less than (other than) that for whom He wills.

The Hostility of non-Muslims in the Era of the Prophet: In the era of the Prophet, disbelievers of Mecca and the people of the Book in Medina displayed hostility and hatred towards the Prophet, which resulted in several wars. In such a situation, the Quran instructs against forming friendships with non-believers and the people of the Book.

The current state of global politics is intricate, with countries forming alliances and even adversaries collaborating to protect their shared interests. However, these relationships mustn’t leave individuals and society vulnerable to exploitation by others. The Quran encourages Muslims to maintain practical relationships with non-Muslims while outlining specific boundaries and limits, which we’ll discuss in the next paragraph.

The Quran allows kindness to non-Muslims who are non-hostile towards Muslims[4]. Sometimes, even non-Muslims become eligible to receive Zakat[5]. However, it forbids making friendships and alliances with hypocrites[6], those who express enmity and hatred[7], and insults against the religion of Islam and Muslims[8].

The Quran cautions that non-Muslims are friends and allies amongst each other and share mutual interests; hence, they may breach their friendship with Muslims to preserve their mutual interests with their fellow non-Muslims [9]. Family ties with non-Muslims may persuade a Muslim to take the side of disbelief to align with a non-Muslim[10].

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:28 [لَّا] Let not [يَتَّخِذِ] take [الْمُؤْمِنُونَ] the believers [الْكَافِرِينَ] the disbelievers [أَوْلِيَاءَ] as allies [مِن] from [دُونِ] instead of [الْمُؤْمِنِينَ] believers. [وَمَن] And whoever [يَفْعَلْ] does [ذَٰلِكَ] that, [فَلَيْسَ] then he has not [مِنَ] from [اللَّهِ] Allah [فِي] in [شَيْءٍ] anything. [إِلَّا] Except [أَن] that [تَتَّقُوا] you fear [مِنْهُمْ] from them [تُقَاةً] as a precaution. [وَيُحَذِّرُكُمُ] And warns you [اللَّهُ] Allah [نَفْسَهُ] of Himself [وَإِلَى] and to [اللَّهِ] Allah [الْمَصِيرُ] is the final return.

[1] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 499 also Vol. 4, P.409

[2] Similar message was echoed in verse 4:144 (An-Nisa)

[3] Al-Mizan, Vol.3, P. 238

[4] 60:9 (al-Mumthaina)

[5] 9:60, At-Tawba

[6] 4:88-89 (An-Nisa)

[7] 60:1-2,9 &13 (al-Mumthaina), 58:22 (Al-Mujadila)

[8] 5:57 (Al-Ma’ida)

[9] 5:51 (Al-Ma’ida)

[10] 9:23(At-Tawba)