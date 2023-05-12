Reuters: USA lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria

SHAFAQNA-USA lawmakers introduced a bill on Thursday intended to bar their government from recognising Bashar al-Assad as Syria’s president.

The bill, first reported by Reuters, would prohibit the government from recognizing or normalizing relations with any Syrian government led by Assad, who is under U.S. sanctions, and expands on the Caesar Act, which imposed a tough round of sanctions on Syria in 2020.

The proposed legislation comes after Arab states turned the page on years of confrontation with Assad on Sunday by allowing Syria back into the Arab League, a milestone in his regional rehabilitation even as the West continues shunning him after years of civil war

Source : reuters

