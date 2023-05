SHAFAQNA-UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are calling for a collaborative approach to better respond to refugees and migrants throughout the Americas.

UNHCR and IOM welcome positive initiatives to expand resettlement and other regular pathways in the region, but are concerned about new restrictions on access to asylum following the long overdue lifting of the Title 42 public health order by the United States.

