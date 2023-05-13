SHAFAQNA- The book “The Lives of the Twelve ” by Shaykh Mahdi Pishva’i is published in 2019 by Independently published.
The Lives of the Twelve is a pioneering work that details the social and political lives of the twelve Infallible Imams (as). This is an impressive 4-book set in paperback. This book has been translated by Sayyid Ali Musawi.
Through extensive research, Shaykh Mahdi Pishvai has been able to craft together many details which were not widely known before. This is the first time a book of this caliber has been published in the English language. Today, we live in times where morality and a sense of right and wrong have all but disappeared. In light of this, we can turn to the teachings and wisdom of the Twelve in order to see how we can help bring back morality and that human sense of differentiating between right and wrong in our society. This work is composed of four distinct volumes, each of which goes into the lives of three of the twelve Imams. This volume deals with the social and political lives of Imam Kazim, Imam Rida, and Imam Jawad.