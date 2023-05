SHAFAQNA- 40000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department said that more than 40,000 Palestinian citizens performed Friday prayer in the holy site amid strict Israeli security measures.

The worshipers also performed the Absentee prayer upon the martyrs killed during the latest Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

