Can Pakistan Return to Martial Law?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday (11 May 2023) stated that if the situation necessitates it, the country can be placed under an emergency.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the Supreme Court (SC) declared Imran Khan’s arrest unlawful, the defence minister slammed the top court for ‘dual treatment’ of suspects.
Expressing profound regret, the defense minister lamented the extensive destruction of public property resulting from the protests staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) across the country.
No suo-moto notice of storming the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore has been taken so far, he said stressing that the court should have taken notice of the attacks on public property and sensitive installation. Is this way to run the state affairs? he asked.
Mr Khan’s arrest set off skirmishes between his supporters and police in several cities that left at least six people dead, and his continued detention raised the prospect of more unrest.
All government and private schools as well as universities were closed on Wednesday as protests escalated.
“The kind of protests that broke out can’t continue for long,” Mr Gigyani said. “If they do, they would push the country towards martial law or a state of emergency.”
The provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have asked the federal government to send troops to control the situation.
“If the armed forces were present on the streets and check-posts now, they’re coming on the front line, which is a clear indication of martial law or state emergency,” Mr Gigyani said.
Experts say that Pakistan’s current situation differs significantly from its previous experiences with martial law.
Martial law has been imposed four times in Pakistan. The first took place for two months immediately after the country’s independence in 1947.
Later iterations latest much longer.
A further 11 years of martial law followed the country’s 1977 elections, then in 1999, Gen Pervez Musharaf took control of the country and declared himself president until 2008.
“The circumstances now are quite different from those in the 70s, when international factors played a role and the country had a stable economy and was in a position of power,” veteran journalist Muhammad Riaz Khan said.
Pakistan is currently facing economic and political instability, along with a new wave of terrorism affecting the country, Mr Riaz added.
During the 1970s, there were political disputes between different parties, and when martial law was enacted, people welcomed the armed forces by throwing flowers.
However, this time around, the military is not in such a strong position..
Mr Riaz does not believe martial law will be enacted. Instead, the armed forces will only enforce laws and work to calm the situation.
