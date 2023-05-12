Researchers in Finland: An aquatic bacterium that causes Parkinson

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A research group from Helsinki University named the strains of a bacteria called Desulfovibrio as a likely cause of Parkinson’s disease.

When strains of Desulfovibrio bacteria from the digestive systems of people with Parkinson’s Disease were given to Caenorhabditis elegans worms, they produced aggregations of the α-synuclein protein, the new paper reports.

This protein is a naturally-occurring protein in nerves that aggregates in the brain and spinal cords of patients with Parkinson’s and some other diseases.

Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, currently affecting over eight million people.

Source: iflscience