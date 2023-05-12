English
International Shia News Agency
HealthOther News

Researchers in Finland: An aquatic bacterium that causes Parkinson

0
Parkinson

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A research group from Helsinki University named the strains of a bacteria called Desulfovibrio as a likely cause of Parkinson’s disease.

When strains of Desulfovibrio bacteria from the digestive systems of people with Parkinson’s Disease were given to Caenorhabditis elegans worms, they produced aggregations of the α-synuclein protein, the new paper reports.

This protein is a naturally-occurring protein in nerves that aggregates in the brain and spinal cords of patients with Parkinson’s and some other diseases.

Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, currently affecting over eight million people.

Source: iflscience

Related posts

Smell the content you see!

asadian

Australian researchers develop blood test to detect Sleepy drivers

asadian

Chinese builds simulated moon on earth

asadian

Czech Republic: The Most Atheist Nation of 21st Century (Part 1)

asadian

New Study: Type 2 Diabetes Cases Linked to Food Choices

asadian

Better and simpler hepatitis and COVID-19 tests by AI

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.